Teerasil on target as Thailand see off Myanmar

Muangthong United star Teerasil Dangda was on target as Thailand claimed a 3-1 friendly win over neighbours Myanmar on Thursday evening.

In an intriguing encounter between the current kings of Southeast Asia and one of the emerging contenders to their throne, it was the Thais who broke the deadlock at the Mandalarthiri Stadium after 12 minutes.

Following patient build-up in the attacking third, a slide-rule pass by Theerathon Bunmathan released Mongkol Tossakrai and the Pattaya United man coolly skipped inside Zaw Min Tun before lashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

Two minutes after the half-hour mark, it was 2-0 as Teerasil played a brilliant one-two with Sanrawat Dechmitr to break through, before deftly lifting the ball over the onrushing Thiha Sithu for his 41st international goal.

Myanmar did manage a response five minutes into the second half; Zin Min Tun racing down the right after being released by Tin Win Aung before his low cut-back found Aung Thu, who got just enough on his shot to force it past Kawin Thamsatchanan.

But, 12 minutes from time, the War Elephants went on to seal the victory when Thitiphan Puangchan sent Thiha Sithu the wrong way from the penalty spot, after the Myanmar keeper had tripped Siroch Chatthong inside the area.

To add insult to injury, the hosts finished the game with ten men when star striker Aung Thu was sent off a minute from time for what appeared to be an off-the-ball clash with Pokklaw Anan.

THAILAND: Kawin Thamsatchanan, Narubadin Weerawatnodom (Suphan Thongsong 90’), Adisorn Promrak, Pansa Hemviboon, Peerapat Notchaiya, Thitiphan Puangchan, Pokklaw Anan, Mongkol Tossakrai (Suriya Singmui 90’), Theerathon Bunmathan (Siroch Chatthong 59’), Sanrawat Dechmitr (Supot Jodjam 59’; Bordin Phala 75’), Teerasil Dangda (Charyl Chappuis 80’).

MYANMAR: Thiha Sithu, Kyaw Zin Lwin (Myo Ko Tun 46’), Win Min Htut (Thiha Htet Aung 67’), Zaw Min Tun, Thein Than Win, Tin Win Aung (Kyi Lin 82’), Yan Aung Kyaw (Hlaing Bo Bo 57’), Dway Ko Ko Chit (Zin Min Tun 46’), Aung Thu, Yan Naing Oo, Kyaw Ko Ko.

Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation