Oscar open to Chelsea return

Oscar has said that going back to Chelsea would make him very happy and that he is open to a return to Stamford Bridge in the future.

The Brazilian midfielder surprised many when he swapped the London club for Chinese Super League team Shanghai SIPG in a £60 million transfer almost a year ago.

Oscar was popular with fans at Chelsea and started last season well, but decided to leave after being frozen out of the first team by Antonio Conte.

The Italian’s switch to three at the back saw the Brazilian lose his place in the side and he said that was why he left.

Speaking to Premier League Brasil, the 26-year old said: “The first eight games I played very well, then I had a League Cup game that I left. The team lost and it changed. Then [Antonio Conte] changed the team’s way of playing to a 3-4-3 and I didn’t play any more.

“I didn’t have a position to play, because I’m a more offensive midfielder and then it changed a lot. So I decided to leave, but I left doors open.”

Despite being frozen out, Oscar said he has no hard feelings about his time with Chelsea and is still a huge fan. Asked if he would like to return to the Premier League in the future, he said: “Yes, I would go back.”

“I’m still young, I’m 26 years old. Who knows in two, three years I would return to the Premier League. I would be very happy. And preferably for Chelsea, if they opened the door for me to return.”