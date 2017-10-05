Young stars shine as Indonesia beat Cambodia

A youthful Indonesia side gave their fans plenty to smile about on Wednesday as they claimed a 3-1 friendly win over Cambodia at the Patriot Stadium in Bekasi.

Young guns Septian Maulana and Rezaldi Hehanusa were among the headline names as they both notched their first international goals, after Lerby Eliandry had given Merah Putih a 31st-minute lead.

It was, however, far from a completely one-sided affair and Chan Vathanaka managed a consolation effort to ensure that Cambodia at least had something to salvage from the scoreline.

Nonetheless, Indonesia coach Luis Milla would have been the happier of the two coaches, especially following his decision to put his faith in a number of youngsters.

Following the Under-22 side’s run to the semi-finals of the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, Milla handed starts to Septian, Rezali and Febri Haryadi.

It was Febri who made the first contribution a minute after the half-hour mark when his well-weighted corner found Lerby Eliandry, who climbed high to meet it with a firm header that opposition keeper Sou Yaty got a hand to but just could not keep out.

Two minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead and – this time – roles were reversed as it was an experienced head providing for a starlet.

Displaying all of his trademark speed and guile, Andik Vermansyah tore down the left flank and laid a pass back into the path of Rezaldi.

Rezaldi Hehanusa: Gol ⚽ perdana Persija Jakarta ✔

Gol ⚽ perdana Timnas Indonesia ✔ Satu kata untuk Rezaldi? pic.twitter.com/Igrh6assOi — Go-Jek Traveloka L1 (@Liga1Match) October 5, 2017

Although the left-back’s initial shot was blocked, fortune favoured him as the ball ricocheted back off him and into the back of the net past a stranded Yaty.

Cambodia did hit back three minutes into the second half when star forward Chan Vathanaka got in behind to opposition defence and lashed a powerful low drive past Andritany Ardhiyasa at the near post.

But, a minute later, some sloppy play from the visitors allowed Septian to receive possession just outside the box, where he proceeded to charge towards goal before clinically finding the bottom corner to seal the win for Indonesia.