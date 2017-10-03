Top 5 Asian WC play-offs

Play-offs are, by their nature, dramatic. When qualification for the World Cup is on the line, the tension moves up to maximum level. Asia has had its fair share of play-off tales over the years and FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five of the continent’s most memorable showdowns.

Japan vs South Korea (1954)

Asia’s biggest and bitterest rivalry entered the global arena over 60 years ago. It was less than a decade after Japan’s brutal 35-year occupation of the Korean peninsula had ended, and less than a year since the Korean war ended in an uneasy truce. With the two neighbours set to meet in a showdown for Switzerland, Seoul president Syngman Rhee (his habit of blowing on his fingers when stressed a visible legacy of the torture inflicted by the Japanese) was not about to let the former occupiers return to Land of the Morning Calm so soon after their departure.

Both legs were held in Tokyo and the visitors were told by the president, though this is disputed, that if they failed to win, then they should throw themselves in the East Sea. They stayed dry though only to an extent as the heavens opened in Tokyo. The Koreans adapted to the conditions and took the first leg easily and that 5-1 win was enough to take the pressure off the return match, which ended 2-2.

You may want to turn the volume down on this one

Despite the celebrations, the World Cup debut was a dismal experience, the journey took 36 hours and they arrived just before kick-off against Hungary, the best team in the world. It ended 9-0 to the mighty Magyars.

Uzbekistan vs Bahrain (2006 World Cup)

On September 3 2005, a date that will forever live in infamy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan were looking good for a first ever appearance on the global stage, just over a decade after the Soviet Union broke apart. A goal up at home, the award of a penalty just before the break offered a chance to take more control. Server Djeparov scored only for the referee to blow for encroachment.

Instead of ordering a retake, the Japanese official gave the baffled Bahrainis an indirect free-kick. Chaos ensued both in the game and the days to follow. Uzbekistan demanded a 3-0 forfeit but didn’t get it. By the time FIFA ordered a replay, the White Wolves had already departed for the second leg in Manama.

Almost inevitably, the rearranged game went Bahrain’s way and Uzbekistan’s tag of ‘Asia’s nearly men’ was born. Bahrain then narrowly lost to Trinidad and Tobago in the final play-off.

Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain (2010 World Cup)

Saudi Arabia were in danger of missing a first World Cup since 1990 but were confident of beating neighbours Bahrain to earn a final showdown against New Zealand. A first leg in Riffa ended goalless with the action moving to Riyadh for the return where there was much more drama.

Nasser Al Shamrani sent the hosts ahead early but Jaycee John levelled for the visitors just before the break. That left the Saudis needing a goal and it came inside injury time. Hamad Al Montashari did not score many but the defender sent 50,000 wild with his last-gasp winner. Only, it wasn’t the winner as there was still time for Ismael Abdullatif to silence the home fans and sent tiny Bahrain into touching distance of the World Cup.

Bahrain vs New Zealand (2010 World Cup)

The Middle Easterners went on to meet the Kiwis but had their dreams blown to pieces by the winds of Wellington. Getting past Saudi Arabia in the first play-off, the men from Manama expected to make easy work of New Zealand to take their place in South Africa.

A first game at home in October 2009 ended in a scrappy 0-0 draw but there was still confidence for the trip down under. The second leg in Wellington was a windy affair and it got worse for the Asian team as Rory Fallon headed the hosts, playing in front of the biggest football crowd in their history, into the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Still, one goal would win it for Bahrain and five minutes after the break, they had the chance to get the away goal. Sayed Mohamed Adnan’s penalty was well-saved by stand-in goalkeeper Mark Paston.

From then, New Zealand, who were to go and show their resilience at the World Cup as they became the only nation to leave South Africa undefeated, defended as if their lives depended on it. Bahrain have not come anywhere as close since.

Iran vs Australia (1998 World Cup)

It is amazing that Australia have not yet faced Iran in any senior game since becoming a member of the Asian Football Confederation in 2006. South Korea and especially Saudi Arabia and Japan have been regular rivals. But perhaps it is for the best as memories of Melbourne are still rawer than the winter wind that rolls down from the Alborz mountains that stand next to Tehran.

Yet the Socceroos picked up a creditable 1-1 draw at the Azadi Stadium, with Harry Kewell silencing almost 130,000 home fans. Back in Melbourne, the crowd was almost as big and the vast majority of the 95,000 were singing and dancing as Australia took a 2-0 lead. Yet after a break in play thanks to a fan on the pitch, Australia seemed to lose their rhythm as Iran found their mojo.

When Khododad Azizi broke free to score the second, Team Melli were going to France courtesy of away goals, leaving an anguished nation in its wake.