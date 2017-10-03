Indonesia Liga 1: Bhayangkara move four clear with Bali win

Bhayangkara moved four points clear at the top of the table in the latest round of Indonesia Liga 1 action following a 3-2 win over second-placed Bali United.

Paulo Sergio handed Bhayangkara a 7th-minute lead at Stadion Patriot with a deflected freekick, but Sylvano Comvalius equalised for the visitors from the spot after Lee Yoo-joon had been penalised for handball.

Comvalius then put Bali ahead 11 minutes later, finishing from close range after being picked out by a low cross from Stefano Lilipaly.

However, Bhayangkara were awarded a penalty of their own six minutes after the hour mark and Sergio made no mistake, finding the back of the net despite Wawan Hendrawan getting a hand on his spot-kick.

And, in the 70th minute, the hosts went on to win it courtesy of an Ilija Spasojevic effort, as the Montenegrin got in ahead of his marker inside the six-yard box to convert Ilham Armaiyn’s delivery.

The result also means Bali are level on points with third-placed PSM Makassar, who cruised to a 4-0 win over Semen Padang on Monday.

PSM never looked like losing from the moment they claimed a two-goal halftime lead; Pavel Purishkin curling a corner directly into the back of the net in the 29th minute, before Zulham Zamrun reacted quickest to a loose ball three minutes later to fire into an unguarded net.

Mamayoooooooooo 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅#EwakoPSM #psmmakassar 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈thanks for everybody 💋💋💋 A post shared by Pavel Purishkin (@pasheko_88) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Zulham was on target once more two minutes into the second half, when he was left unmarked at the far post and made no mistake in heading past Jandia Putra.

The rout was completed in injury-time as defender Hamka Hamzah ventured forward and broke free after a neat one-two with Muhammad Arfan, before sending a left-footed effort into the back of the net.

Madura United remain in fourth place and five points off the pace after Dane Milovanovic scored the only goal of the game in the 28th minute, handing them a 1-0 win over Persipura Jayapura on Sunday.

Istimewa, Gol Tunggal Dane Milovanovic Bikin Frustrasi Persipura di Stadion Mandala.https://t.co/2EfxJOuw38. Tetap rendah hati Maduraku 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wKz9UWEdeF — Madura United FC (@MaduraUnitedFC) October 1, 2017

At the other end of the table, Perseru Serui’s bid to avoid relegation received a huge boost as they ended a two-game losing streak by beating Arema 2-0 on Sunday.

Arthur Bonai got Perseru on their way in the 35th minute, before the three points were secured four minutes after the break when Ryutaro Karube scored his first goal for the club.

Sunday’s other games saw Barito Putera beat Borneo 2-1 courtesy of goals by Douglas Packer and Rizki Pora, while Kim Kurniawan netted a 73rd-minute to salvage a 2-2 draw for Persib Bandung away to Persiba Balikpapan.

[VIDEO] Di bawah guyuran hujan, @psbaritoputeraofficial menang tipis 2-1 atas @borneofc.id pada Derby Papadaan di Stadion 17 Mei sore tadi. A post shared by Go-Jek Traveloka Liga 1 (@liga1match) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Meanwhile, Persija Jakarta continued their climb up the table on Saturday as they beat PS TNI 4-1 to extend their unbeaten streak to three matches.

Fitri Ridwan, Rezaldi Hehanusa, Rudi Widodo and Novri Setiawan were all on target for Persija, while PS TNI’s consolation came via a Sansan Husaeni effort.

Finally, Saturday’s other games saw Samsul Arif hit four goals to inspire Persela Lamongan to a 7-1 rout of bottom side Persegres Gresik United, while Marclei Santos and Yogi Rahadian netted in the final seven minutes to hand Mitra Kukar a 2-0 win over Sriwijaya.

Photo credit: Bali United FC