Watford’s Mauro Zarate joins Al Nasr on loan

Argentinean striker Mauro Zarate has joined United Arab Emirates outfit Al Nasr on a season-long loan move from English Premier League side Watford.

The move was completed on Monday – the transfer deadline day of the UAE-Pro League – and will see Zarate move to the Al-Maktoum Stadium for the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign.

There is a possibility that the loan deal could be ended early should the Hornets deem fit, given they retain the right to recall him next January.

You can keep quietly letting Mauro Zarate leave the Premier League as much as you like, but he'll be back. Oh, he'll be back. — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) October 2, 2017

However, the transfer is shaping up to be a win-win situation for all parties involved.

Zarate is currently on the comeback trail after suffering the dreaded anterior cruciate ligament injury in February, having played just three games for Watford after signing for them the previous month.

رسالة زاراتي إلى جماهير العميد 💙💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/PJ3381nltT — AL NASR FC (@ALNasrSC) October 2, 2017

On the other hand, Al Nasr were in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after it was confirmed that Brazilian striker Wanderley will be ruled out for two months due to a knee injury.

While it will clearly take some time before Zarate returns to his best, there is no doubting the quality that Al Nasr will have at their disposal given the 30-year-old arrives with plenty of experience from his previous spells with Lazio, Inter Milan, West Ham United and Fiorentina to name but a few.

📝 | Good luck to #watfordfc forward @mau_zeta, who has signed on loan for UAE outfit Al Nasr. ➡ https://t.co/Fs32hAVTPh pic.twitter.com/GpMbo1kMZf — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) October 2, 2017

Furthermore, the Argentine – who won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2007 – is no stranger to Asian football, having had a brief spell with Qatar’s Al Saad that same year before his time in Europe began with a loan move to Birmingham City.

Al Nasr, three-time champions in UAE, have not enjoyed the best of starts to the new Pro League season and are currently 7th on the table after picking up four points from their opening three games.