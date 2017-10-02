V.League 1: Ha Noi move two behind leaders Thanh Hoa

Ha Noi reclaimed second spot in the V.League 1 and are now just two points behind leaders FLC Thanh Hoa after beating Long An 4-0 on Sunday.

Following a goalless first half at the Hang Day Stadium, Nguyen Quang Hai fired Ha Noi ahead two minutes after the restart with a spectacular dipping effort from all of 25 yards.

However, the result was never secure until the 78th minute when Do Hung Dung was picked out by Pham Thanh Luong inside the area, proceeding to lash an unstoppable shot into the back of the net.

From there, there was only ever going to be one winner and the hosts went on to seal a convincing victory; Nguyen Van Quyet adding another in the 87th minute with an easy finish before Ganiyu Oseni rounded things off two minutes later as he rifled one into the bottom corner.

With the win, Ha Noi are now just two points off the pace after leaders FLC Thanh Hoa played out a 1-1 draw by Hai Phong on Saturday.

Thanh Hoa were initially on course for victory at the Thanh Hoa Stadium after Pape Omar Faye handed them a 26th-minute lead, beating the offside trap and skipping past Nguyen Van Phong to score.

But, right on the half-hour mark, Errol Stevens capitalised on the hosts’ failure to clear their lines and headed home from two yards out, which ultimately proved enough to earn Hai Phong a share of the spoils.

Once again the VFF are strictly enforcing the Hai Phong away fan ban. No wonder people think the VFF is a joke pic.twitter.com/Cr8V3NLz6O — Vietnam football (@soccervietnam) September 30, 2017

QNK Quang Nam, who started the weekend second on the table, slipped one spot down after being held 1-1 at home to Becamex Binh Duong.

Although Ha Minh Tuan had fired Quang Nam ahead after just eight minutes, they were denied maximum points as Nguyen Tien Linh struck four minutes before halftime to force the draw.

Over at the Nha Trang Stadium, Sanna Khanh Hoa gave their title hopes a boost as a Lam Ti Phong hat-trick inspired them to a 4-2 win over Hoang Anh Gia Lai, although fellow top-five side Sai Gon had no such joy as they were beaten 2-0 by Song Lam Nghe An courtesy of goals from Tran Phi Son and Michael Olaha.

Finally, Dang Van Robert cancelled out Gaston Merlo’s opener to earn TP Ho Chi Minh a 1-1 draw against SHB Da Nang, while there was also no separating Than Quang Ninh and XSKT Can Tho in a goalless stalemate at the Cam Pha Stadium.

Photo credit: Ha Noi FC