Ouch! Villas Boas stung with lengthy ban

Andre Villas Boas has been hit with an eight-match ban after accusing a referee of taking a bribe.

The Portuguese boss was left fuming after his Shanghai SIPG side were denied a penalty by referee Shi Szhenlu in their 1-0 win over Beijing Guoan.

After the incident in the box, Villas Boas charged over to the official and rubbed his fingers together simulating counting money – a gesture widely understood in China to imply someone has been bribed.

The Chinese Football Confederation took a dim view of his actions and slapped him with an eight-match touchline ban.

A statement said: “Shanghai SIPG head coach Villas-Boas has verbally abused the match official and aimed offensive gesture at him.

“His conduct has severely influenced society in a negative fashion.”