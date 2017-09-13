Tevez too big to play, says new Shenhua coach

Shanghai Shenhua’s new coach Wu Jingui has said Carlos Tevez is “overweight” and will not be picked until he gets into shape.

The former Manchester City and Argentina striker moved to the Chinese Super League in December from Boca Juniors and is reportedly the world’s best-paid player, picking up around £615,000 per week.

Tevez though, has failed to impress in China and has bagged just two goals in 14 appearances.

The 33-year-old picked up a leg injury in April which sidelined him for over a month, and only returned to China last month after travelling back to Argentina during the international break for treatment to another problem.

New coach Wu said Tevez will not be picked on reputation alone.

“He will be informed of my tactical plans but I won’t pick him right now. He’s not ready physically. He’s not fit to play,” Wu said.

“He is overweight, along with [Fredy] Guarin. I have to take responsibility for the team and the players as well. If you are unable to do your utmost to play, there’s no point in picking you.

“I have coached lots of big stars, and my players are never picked on reputation.”

Wu recently replaced Gus Poyet, who resigned last week after a string of poor results left Shenhua in 12th place in the table.