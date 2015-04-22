Osaka hammer Guangzhou in CL

The goals were scored from a brace by Brazilian forward Patric, a second brace by Hiroyuki Abe and the final goal from Takashi Usami.

The result ensures Gamba remain in the Group F mix for the last 16.

It was Patric who gave the visitors the lead on 14 minutes when he forced the ball over the goal line following a header across goal from Yasuhito Endo.

With two minutes of the half remaining Gamba scored when Usami’s cross from the left found Patric lurking at the far post and his header across goal landed perfectly for Abe to slide home.

A minute later Gamba scored again when Usami’s ball over the top found Patric running through on goal and the Brazilian scored his second on the night with a shot past Liu.

Although Patric was taken off early in the second half his replacement and Lins continued where he left off.

In the 68th minute Gamba scored again when Lins pass found Abe who fired in his second of the game past Liu.

Two minutes later Lins was involved in the fifth goal of the night when he crossed the ball and found Usami who scored into the bottom right hand corner to make the final score 5-0.