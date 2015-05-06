Choi delighted with win over Kashima

Kashima took the lead after just eight minutes when Shuhei Akasaki found the back of the net.

However, FC Seoul levelled things up just before half-time when defender Lee Woong-hee scored in the 36th minute.

The K-League club broke the 1-1 deadlock through midfielder Osman Barba's goal just six minutes after the break.

But, Kashima refused to go down without a fight as captain Gaku Shibaski slotted the ball past Yu Sanghun to make it 2-2 in the 79th minute.

With the match set to end as a draw, Colombian midfielder Mauricio Molina produced a moment of magic when he scored a last-gasp goal in stoppage time to knock Kashima out of the AFC Champions League.

"We often discussed that we would have to win today to get through to the next round, and we spoke about this again at half-time, so we stayed with our attacking football throughout," Choi told the official AFC site. "In today’s game the result was more important than the performance and so our players played with a very high concentration and displayed their full focus and capabilities, although we weren’t thinking about the other game in the group.

"We knew Kashima is not an easy side to play and we confirmed that in today’s game, they were a strong side in this group of death."

FC Seoul will face the winners of Group F in their Round of 16 match, with their opponents set to be either Seongnam FC or Gamba Osaka depending on the result of their match on Wednesday.

Choi pointed out that he doesn't mind playing either side since both teams "have strong and weak points".

"Both sides have strong and weak points, but it doesn’t matter who we will play," he said. "It is just important that we make sure we beat whomever is our next opponents so we can reach the quarter-finals."