Andik: We will look to score as many goals as possible

Indonesia midfielder Andik Vermansyah has revealed that his side will be looking to take as big of an advantage as possible when they taken on Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Indonesia will have home advantage in the first leg, which is where Andik feels that his team-mates should try and inflict as much damage as possible.

After Saturday’s game, the two teams will travel to Vietnam for the second leg on Wednesday.

But, Indonesia will be without centre-backs Facrudin Aryanto and Rudolof Basna for the first leg as they were both shown yellow cards in their side’s 2-1 win over Singapore, which earned them a spot in the last four.

“We have our key defenders out for this game, but we cannot let that stop us from pushing for a healthy lead ahead of the second game,” Andik told ESPN FC. “We will go for goals to secure victory, and try to make it a smoother ride ahead of the return leg.”

Andik warned his side not to underestimate Vietnam going into the first leg as the Golden Stars won all three of their group stage matches and will be looking to keep their unbeaten streak alive.

Even though Vietnam will be without defender Truong Dinh Luat, Andik admitted that it would be a grave mistake for his side to let their guard down.

“Even though they have a player suspended, Vietnam still have many quality players, be it in the starting 11, and also in the bench. We will not take anything for granted,” he said.