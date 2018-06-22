Malaysia to play Maldives in final warm-up test before AFF Cup

Malaysia will take on 150th ranked Maldives in their sixth and final friendly match on November 3 before the AFF Suzuki Cup kicks off, the Football Association of Malaysia confirmed on Thursday.

The Harimau Malaya were confirmed for five friendlies prior, kicking off their warm-up against Fiji at Cheras Stadium on July 5.

After that, Tan Cheng Hoe’s men go on to face Chinese Taipei (September 7) in Taipei, Cambodia (September 10) in Phnom Penh and Sri Lanka (October 12) in Colombo.

Tan and team then return to the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to take on Kyrgyzstan on October 16, before facing Maldives.

After playing the tropical island, Tan and team depart to Phnom Penh to prepare for their Group A opener against Cambodia five days later.

Malaysia are also in the same group as Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Harimau Malaya’s 6th Friendly Match ConfirmedFootball Association of Malaysia (FAM) has confirmed today that the… Posted by Football Association of Malaysia (Official) on Thursday, 21 June 2018

Kyrgyzstan represents the highest-ranked opponent of the six friendly opponents, sitting 92 on the FIFA world rankings.

Sri Lanka are the worst, at 200 of the 206 FIFA member nations.

Tan is expected to gather his men for national centralised training after the league takes a break on June 27.

Kuala Lumpur FA forward Zaquan Adha is one of the names who would certainly make the final squad, having scored four goals in the 7-0 win against Bhutan on April 1.

Zaquan can be considered one of the most influential players in the Malaysian league, boasting 468,000 followers on social media.

Melaka United FA custodian Khairul Fahmi Che Mat, who is hoping to make the team as well, comes in second with 450,000 followers.

But popularity won’t mean anything for them, or any of the players selected if they do not pick up any momentum in these friendlies.

Tan is hoping to take Malaysia past the group stage this year, after they crashed out in the first hurdle in 2016.

Photo credit: Football Association of Malaysia Facebook