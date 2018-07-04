AFF U-19: Wonderkid Akhyar takes Malaysia past Cambodia in Group B

Kedah wonderkid Akhyar Rashid takes Malaysia past Cambodia in Group B at the Asean Football Federation U-19 Championship in Indonesia.

It was a battle between the Group B favourites at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-19 Championship as Malaysia faced Cambodia at Gelora Joko Samudro Stadium in Gresik.

The Malaysians were in full control as they sealed a 2-0 victory over Cambodia to open their accounts in their first game of the tournament.

Cambodia looked jaded as they played their second game in as many days after a 5-0 mauling of Brunei on Monday.

Kedah FA’s rising star Akhyar Rashid stole the limelight with his attacking play and was one of two goalscorers along with Shivan Pillay.

Cambodia did well to contain Malaysia in the opening exchanges until Shivan’s goal in the 39th minute.

The 17-year-old was quickest to react and headed the ball in after a free-kick came back off the post to give his side a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Malaysia did not take their foot off the pedal and duly doubled their lead in the 71st minute when Akhyar planted a neat header beyond the Cambodian goalkeeper’s reach.

In the other Group B game, Timor-Leste came away with a slim 1-0 victory over Brunei at the same venue.

Photo credit: Football Association of Malaysia Facebook