Schubert rewarded with permanent role

Borussia MG have announced the appointment of Andre Schubert as manager on a permanent basis on a two-year deal.

The club's former under-23 coach took over as interim head coach following Lucien Favre's resignation earlier this season and has proved to be a revelation thus far.

The Fohlenelf are unbeaten in the league under Schubert, while they have lost just one of 11 games in all competition since he took over on September 21.

And he has now been rewarded for turning around the club's form, signing a contract at Borussia-Park until 2017.

"Andre has done a very convincing job in the past eight weeks, and achieved excellent results with the team," sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement.

"We have held extensive discussions in the last few days and we know that our team is in good hands with him. We have therefore decided to give him a contract as head coach."