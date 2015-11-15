Lingard rewarded with England call

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has received his maiden call-up to the England national team after impressing for his club over the past two months.

The Red Devils youth product was given a chance to prove himself to manager Louis van Gaal this season and has caught the eye in his seven appearances in all competitions.

Lingard provided the assist for United captain Wayne Rooney to score the winner against CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League last week and followed that up with his first goal for the club in the 2-0 victory over West Brom at the weekend.

The 22-year-old has now been rewarded for his good form by being brought into the Three Lions squad for their friendly against France on Tuesday.

However, United team-mate Michael Carrick has returned to Old Trafford for treatment on the ankle injury he sustained in the 2-0 defeat to Spain on Friday, which has led to his withdrawal from Roy Hodgson's squad.