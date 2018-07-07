AFF U-19: Hosts Indonesia through to semi-finals

Hosts Indonesia are through to the semi-finals of the 2018 AFF U-19 Championship after claiming a 1-0 win over Vietnam at the Gelora Delta Stadium on Saturday.

Rafli Mursalim emerged as the hero for Garuda Muda as he netted the only goal of the game with ten minutes remaining, with his third strike of the campaign proving enough to decide a keenly-contested encounter in Sidoarjo.

The result means Indonesia remain perfect so far in the tournament with four wins from four, and they are guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A – and a place in the semis – as they are now five points ahead of third-placed Vietnam with just one gam remaining.

Thailand remain in pole position to join the Indonesians in the last four as they sit three points clear in second spot after cruising to a 5-0 triumph over Philippines.

Meanwhile, Singapore continue to be humbled at the tournament as they fell to a fourth consecutive defeat after being thrashed by Laos 5-0, and currently have the worst record of any team in the tournament with no points and a negative goal difference of 16.

Photo credit: VFF