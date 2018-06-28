Inaugural FOX Sports’ Sentosa Beach Football Festival a huge success

With the FIFA World Cup frenzy taking over the world, FOX Sports and Sentosa put together the inaugural Sentosa Beach Football Festival to give Singapore leisure footballers a chance to channel their inner Messi and pit their skills against one another.

15 teams participated in the festival at Palawan Beach, Sentosa on Saturday, June 16 and it wasn’t just avid footballers but their partners, friends and children who also joined in the fun to soak up the all-day activities at Singapore’s most beautiful beachfront.

These 15 teams came together from all walks of life, be it amateur leagues players or Sunday football warriors with one goal in mind. To be crowned Champions of the first-ever Sentosa Beach Football Festival.

The players prepared for battle on the pristine Sentosa Palawan beach with a warm-up session from Fitness First’s instructors, while visitors were also rewarded with ACTXA activity trackers (worth $99 each) in a series of hourly activities held throughout the day.

Beer was in tow from Wave House Sentosa as beachgoers enjoyed football freestyle performances and football clinics organised by FOX Sports.

And if that wasn’t enticing enough, The Golden Duck salted egg yolk potato and fish skin crisps was the perfect snack to accompany the beverages on a sweltering hot day in the sun.

Back to the main event played in a 4v4 format, the group stage was a keenly contested affair before the top four teams qualified for the semifinals.

The finalists Beachboyz and Knockout put on a show but the latter emerged victorious with three stunning goals to cap off a fun-filled day of festivities.

Participants were clearly enjoying the alternative competition venue, a beach setup as compared to the usual grass pitches they played on.

FOX Sports presenter John Dykes was on hand to give out the prizes with Knockout walking away with the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of S$1,000. 1st Runner-up Beachboyz received S$500 while 2nd Runner-up Samba Mamba took home S$200.

That was not the end of it all as the fun continued with 10 Special Olympics Singapore athletes joined by Dykes, former Singapore international and FOX Sports pundit John Wilkinson, MMA fighter and FOX Sports pundit Stephen Langdon in a friendly match.

The result did not matter as smiles were aplenty under the beautiful weather at Sentosa that made it a day to remember for everyone involved.

We hope to see you again next year!