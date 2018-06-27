Jedinak: We had all the chances

Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak blamed wayward finishing as Australia were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup following a disappointing 2-0 loss to Peru in Sochi.

Australia needed to beat Peru and have other results go their way but ultimately failed to get on the scoreboard.

Goals from Andre Carillo and Pablo Guerrero condemned the Aussies to a disappointing defeat and left them bottom of the group on one point after a solitary draw from their three games.

The manner of the defeat, during which several chances went begging, left captain Mile Jedinak downhearted.

“It’s disappointing to bow out, to not be able to get that breakthrough that we felt we deserved but that’s football. That’s life and we have to use that and fuel that disappointment to fuel us moving forward.

“We set ourselves standards and goals… we’ve been pushing ourselves every day and it’s come to this point.”

“We have to keep building and keep pushing on this path.

Jedinak added that it just wasn’t their day.

“I’m disappointed about the first goal. By all accounts he was offside. We got some sort an explanation but it wasn’t really justified. However, we had all the chances, it felt like we had all the chances it felt like. It just wouldn’t go in.

“On another day we might have been lucky, but the luck was against us a little bit. It wasn’t from a lack of effort or a lack of trying. The opportunities were there, it just wouldn’t go in for us.”