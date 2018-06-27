Weghorst moves to Wolfsburg from AZ

VfL Wolfsburg have made their third foray into the transfer market ahead of the new season by bringing in Wout Weghorst from Eredivisie side AZ.

The Lower Saxony outfit narrowly avoided relegation from the Bundesliga in 2017/18 after beating Holstein Kiel in the play-offs.

Weghorst follows Felix Klaus and Pavao Pervan to the Volkswagen Arena on the back of an impressive campaign for the Cheeseheads.

The 25-year-old striker scored 18 goals in 31 appearances to finish joint-third top scorer in the Dutch top flight, and was rewarded with his first caps for the Netherlands in March this year.

Weghorst is looking to continue his development under Wolfe head coach Bruno Labbadia, having snubbed reported interest from West Ham in the Premier League.

“The time I spent in Alkmaar was fantastic, but I wanted to take the next step in my career,” the Dutchman said.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge, and firmly believe that the move to the Bundesliga is right for my development.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting to know my new surroundings.”