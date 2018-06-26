No Asian Games for Singapore U23 football team after SNOC reject appeal

Singapore will head to the Asian Games in Jakarta next month without a men’s football team in their contingent after the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) rejected FAS’ appeal.

The young Lions were omitted from their initial Asian Games selection but the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) put in an appeal for reconsideration.

SNOC released the names of athletes who had successful appeals on June 26 and football was not on the list.

Fandi Ahmad’s charges tried to boost their chances of making it to Jakarta by playing a friendly against the Myanmar U23 side on June 21 where they lost 2-0 at Bishan Stadium.

The last time Singapore was not represented at the Asian Games was 12 years ago at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.