ASEAN Roster: Patino and Falkesgaard face off in title clash; Safuwan looking to top Evan in MSL

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.
Beginning in the Thai League 1, table-toppers Buriram United got back to winning ways at the Sam Ao Stadium. The Thunder Castles’ Pansa Hemviboon and Diogo both scored to condemn PT Prachuap to a 2-1 loss as they moved back to top spot with a slim point advantage over second-placed Bangkok United.
But Buriram face a real test of their title credentials next Saturday when first take on second in the league as they welcome the Bangkok Angels to the Chang Arena.
With two games under his belt, new signing striker Javier Patino has yet to grab his first goal with the reigning league champions. But will his quest for goal be hampered by Bangkok United goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard – who is behind the league’s third-most stingy defence and has conceded just 21 goals so far?
And more importantly, which of these two Philippines internationals will be the difference on the pitch for these two title contenders?
Meanwhile over in the Malaysia Super League (MSL), Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) chalked up another three points by downing Terengganu FC 2-0.
South American duo Marcos Antonio and Gonzalo Cabrera both struck in the first half to make it the fourth consecutive league win for the Johor Southern Tigers. JDT, who currently top the table with 41 points, have a healthy 13-point lead over closest title rivals Perak TBG FC.
In the last few weeks, third-placed Pahang FA have seen their title dreams faded away following two league losses to JDT.
Nonetheless, the Elephants and key midfielder Safuwan Baharudin can finish the season strongly by notching a morale-boosting win over Selangor FA. While the Red Giants’ Indonesian midfielder Evan Dimas will be looking to repay his club for retaining his services with a noteworthy performance.
Who will be instrumental in guiding their side to victory?
Weekly Match Schedules (25 June to 1 July)
MYANMAR
Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)
Police Tero vs Chainat Hornbill FC – 1 July 1900HKT
Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)
Muangthong United vs PT Prachuap – 1 July 1900HKT
Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*
Ratchaburi Mitrphol FC vs Chiangrai United – 1 July 2000HKT
Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)
Khon Kaen FC vs Angthong FC – 1 July 2000HKT
Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon FC)
Samut Sakhon vs Lampang FC – 30 June 2100HKT
PHILIPPINES
Javier Patino (Buriram United)
Buriram United vs Bangkok United – 30 June 2000HKT
Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)
Air Force Central FC vs Pattaya United – 30 June 2000HKT
Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)
Buriram United vs Bangkok United – 30 June 2000HKT
Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)
Ratchaburi Mitr Phol vs Chiangrai United – 1 July 2000HKT
Angel Guirado (Negeri Sembilan)
Terengganu FC vs Negeri Sembilan – 27 June 2100HKT
Iain Ramsay (Felda United FC)
Felda United vs JDT II – 27 June 2100HKT
CAMBODIA
Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)
Terengganu FC vs Negeri Sembilan – 27 June 2100HKT
VIETNAM
Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)
Air Force Central FC vs Pattaya United – 30 June 2000HKT
MALAYSIA
Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)
Sukhothai FC vs Nakhon Ratchasima – 30 June 2100HKT
Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)
Sukhothai FC vs Nakhon Ratchasima – 30 June 2100HKT
SINGAPORE
Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)
Bangkok Glass FC vs Chonburi – 1 July 2000HKT
Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)
Suphanburi FC vs Navy FC – 1 July 1900HKT
Hassan Sunny (Army United)
Army United vs Thai Honda FC – 30 June 1900HKT
Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya FC)
Trat FC vs Nongbua Pitchaya – 1 July 1900HKT
Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)
Udon Thani vs PTT Rayong- 30 June 2000HKT
Faris Ramli (PKNS FC)
Kedah vs PKNS – 26 June 2100HKT (MSL)
PKNS vs Selangor FA – 30 June 2100HKT (Malaysia FA Cup)
Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)
Pahang vs Selangor – 26 June 2100HKT (MSL)
PKNP FC vs Pahang – 1 July TBC (Malaysia FA Cup)
Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)
Melaka United vs JDT – 26 June 2100HKT
Hariss Harun (JDT)
Melaka United vs JDT – 26 June 2100HKT
INDONESIA
Terens Puhiri (Port FC)
Ubon UMT United vs Port – 30 June 1845HKT
Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)
Kedah vs PKNS FC – 26 June 2100HKT
Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)
Pahang vs Selangor FA – 26 June 2100HKT
Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)
Udon Thani vs PTT Rayong- 30 June 2000HKT
Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)
Khon Kaen FC vs Angthong FC – 1 July 2000HKT
David Laly (Felcra FC)
MIFA vs Felcra – 26 June 2100HKT
LAOS
Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani FC)
Ubon Ratchathani vs Kamphaengphet FC – 30 June 1700HKT
