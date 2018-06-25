ASEAN Roster: Patino and Falkesgaard face off in title clash; Safuwan looking to top Evan in MSL

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Eager for your Asian football fix? Then let us bring you all the footballing updates from Malaysia and Thailand!

Beginning in the Thai League 1, table-toppers Buriram United got back to winning ways at the Sam Ao Stadium. The Thunder Castles’ Pansa Hemviboon and Diogo both scored to condemn PT Prachuap to a 2-1 loss as they moved back to top spot with a slim point advantage over second-placed Bangkok United.

But Buriram face a real test of their title credentials next Saturday when first take on second in the league as they welcome the Bangkok Angels to the Chang Arena.

With two games under his belt, new signing striker Javier Patino has yet to grab his first goal with the reigning league champions. But will his quest for goal be hampered by Bangkok United goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard – who is behind the league’s third-most stingy defence and has conceded just 21 goals so far?

And more importantly, which of these two Philippines internationals will be the difference on the pitch for these two title contenders?

Meanwhile over in the Malaysia Super League (MSL), Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) chalked up another three points by downing Terengganu FC 2-0.

South American duo Marcos Antonio and Gonzalo Cabrera both struck in the first half to make it the fourth consecutive league win for the Johor Southern Tigers. JDT, who currently top the table with 41 points, have a healthy 13-point lead over closest title rivals Perak TBG FC.

In the last few weeks, third-placed Pahang FA have seen their title dreams faded away following two league losses to JDT.

Nonetheless, the Elephants and key midfielder Safuwan Baharudin can finish the season strongly by notching a morale-boosting win over Selangor FA. While the Red Giants’ Indonesian midfielder Evan Dimas will be looking to repay his club for retaining his services with a noteworthy performance.

Who will be instrumental in guiding their side to victory?

Weekly Match Schedules (25 June to 1 July)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)

Police Tero vs Chainat Hornbill FC – 1 July 1900HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

Muangthong United vs PT Prachuap – 1 July 1900HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Ratchaburi Mitrphol FC vs Chiangrai United – 1 July 2000HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

Khon Kaen FC vs Angthong FC – 1 July 2000HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon FC)

Samut Sakhon vs Lampang FC – 30 June 2100HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United)

Buriram United vs Bangkok United – 30 June 2000HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Air Force Central FC vs Pattaya United – 30 June 2000HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Buriram United vs Bangkok United – 30 June 2000HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol vs Chiangrai United – 1 July 2000HKT

Angel Guirado (Negeri Sembilan)

Terengganu FC vs Negeri Sembilan – 27 June 2100HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United FC)

Felda United vs JDT II – 27 June 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Terengganu FC vs Negeri Sembilan – 27 June 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Air Force Central FC vs Pattaya United – 30 June 2000HKT

MALAYSIA

Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)

Sukhothai FC vs Nakhon Ratchasima – 30 June 2100HKT

Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)

Sukhothai FC vs Nakhon Ratchasima – 30 June 2100HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Bangkok Glass FC vs Chonburi – 1 July 2000HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Suphanburi FC vs Navy FC – 1 July 1900HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

Army United vs Thai Honda FC – 30 June 1900HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya FC)

Trat FC vs Nongbua Pitchaya – 1 July 1900HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)

Udon Thani vs PTT Rayong- 30 June 2000HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS FC)

Kedah vs PKNS – 26 June 2100HKT (MSL)

PKNS vs Selangor FA – 30 June 2100HKT (Malaysia FA Cup)

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Pahang vs Selangor – 26 June 2100HKT (MSL)

PKNP FC vs Pahang – 1 July TBC (Malaysia FA Cup)

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)

Melaka United vs JDT – 26 June 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

Melaka United vs JDT – 26 June 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Ubon UMT United vs Port – 30 June 1845HKT

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Kedah vs PKNS FC – 26 June 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Pahang vs Selangor FA – 26 June 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

Udon Thani vs PTT Rayong- 30 June 2000HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)

Khon Kaen FC vs Angthong FC – 1 July 2000HKT

David Laly (Felcra FC)

MIFA vs Felcra – 26 June 2100HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani FC)

Ubon Ratchathani vs Kamphaengphet FC – 30 June 1700HKT

