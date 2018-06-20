Leno set to join Arsenal

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to sign Bayer 04 Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno for £19.3m.

The 26-year-old German international is set to join the Gunners after 304 appearances for Leverkusen, who he joined from Stuttgart in 2011.

He helped them to a fifth-placed finish in the recently completed Bundesliga season.

The #Bundesliga bids you farewell, @Bernd_Leno 👋 And here's a taster of what @Arsenal fans can look forward to in the coming seasons 👀 pic.twitter.com/p4iMPqbFEg — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 19, 2018

Arsenal have already signed Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus and are also reportedly chasing Sampdoria’s Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.

Petr Cech and David Ospina are the Premier League club’s two first-choice goalkeepers

Leno was part of the Germany squad that won the Confederations Cup in 2017, although he missed out on going to the World Cup in Russia.