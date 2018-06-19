Agent: Jorginho deal could be done soon

Jorginho’s agent says they are hopeful that Napoli and Manchester City can reach an agreement soon, with a five-year deal awaiting the midfielder at the Etihad Stadium.

The two clubs remain locked in negotiations as City boss Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his squad for their Premier League title defence next season.

Azzurri president Aurelio De Laurentiis said last week that talks had progressed since he rejected a €50 million bid from the champions of England.

The fee appears to be the main sticking point, with Jorginho having already agreed personal terms to join the Citizens, and Joao Santos insists his client wants the transfer to happen.

“Jorginho is obviously willing to go to City, we’re waiting for the agreement between the clubs. There’s a five-year contract ready,” Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“If the agreement doesn’t arrive then obviously he’ll make himself available for Napoli. With the World Cup, negotiations have slowed down a bit but we hope the deal can be defined soon.”