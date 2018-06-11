Bolt denied superb goal in charity match

Usain Bolt captained the World XI in a charity football match against England and scored an incredible goal that was disallowed.

The Spring King featured prominently in the 3-3 draw against England, which the hosts won after a penalty shootout.

There were legends all over the pitch, with Eric Cantona, Michael Owen, Robbie Keane and British gold medallist Mo Farah joining in the Soccer Aid match to help raise funds for UNICEF at Old Trafford.

In the second half, Bolt was denied after a brilliant strike, with the ball crossing the line but being disallowed by the referee. Unfortunately, there was no Video Assistant Referee to help…

Bolt did eventually put one in the back of the net during the penalty shootout…