Dybala wants Pogba back at Juventus

Paulo Dybala has called on Paul Pogba to return to Juventus, saying he would welcome another opportunity to team up with the Manchester United midfielder.

Pogba has been linked with a departure from Old Trafford due to a reported strained relationship with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

Dybala stated he had a good understanding with the France international during their time together at Juve and got excited seeing reports linking him with a return to Italy.

United’s record signing has failed to set the Premier League alight after a big-money move from the Bianconeri in August 2016.

“I maintained a good relationship with Paul, even after he left for England,” the Argentine striker told TyC Sports.

“I felt very good on the pitch with him. There was a lot of feeling between us, and we also got on very well off the field.

“To hear that he could come back makes me very happy, also for our friendship because we’d stop video-calling each other and go back to training together.

“We always created new greetings, new ways to celebrate a goal, like when we touched our fingers after watching Dragon Ball Z.”