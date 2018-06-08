FIFA appoint two Malaysian officials to World Cup in Russia

Malaysia will have two officials at the 2018 World Cup in Russia which begins next week after Subkhiddin Hj Mohd Salleh and Christopher Raj were appointed by world governing body FIFA.

“Subkhiddin, who is the FAM referees committee chairman will be on duty as the referees technical instructor in Moscow, Russia from May 31 until July 17,” said FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Amin.

Selamat Bertugas Di Piala Dunia FIFA – Russia 2018Saya mewakili Persatuan Bolasepak Malaysia (FAM) ingin mengucapkan… Posted by Football Association of Malaysia (Official) on Tuesday, 5 June 2018

“His job will involve referees planning, including providing technical support, performance analysis and technical assistance to players and officials.”

“Christopher, who is the FAM public relations and media chairman, will be there from June 6 to July 10 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. He will ensure all media operations run smoothly. We hope they will do FAM and Malaysia proud,” added Hamidin.

Subkhiddin is Malaysia’s only AFC recognised elite referee.

He officiated his first international match at the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Iran and Nepal, and sent off a player.

Subkhiddin was also the first Malaysian referee to be selected for the World Cup in 2010.

Christopher meanwhile is an accomplished media person in the Malaysian football circle and his portfolio includes many international sporting events.

Photo credit: Football Association of Malaysia Facebok