Juve make Costa deal permanent

Douglas Costa has ended his association with FC Bayern München after completing a permanent transfer to Juventus on a four-year contract.
The Brazil international spent a productive 2017/18 campaign on loan at Juve, where he won the domestic double, while registering four goals and 12 assists in 31 Serie A appearances.
The Bianconeri had an option to make the deal long lasting and they now done so, paying Bayern an initial €40 million to acquire Costa’s signature until 2022.
OFFICIAL: @DouglasCosta stays Bianconero through 2022 on a permanent deal from @FCBayernEN ➡️ https://t.co/dxU6m2hNDW#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/B7WggI8YO3
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 7, 2018
“One year after joining Juventus on a temporary basis from Bayern Munich, the Brazilian now has a deal at the club lasting until 2022 after the Bianconeri took up the option to make his services permanent following an eye-catching first season in black and white,” a statement from the Italian champions read.
The 27-year-old winger won back-to-back Bundesliga titles at the Allianz Arena before being deemed surplus to requirements by Carlo Ancelotti during the 2017 off-season.
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 7, 2018