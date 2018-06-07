Agent denies Salah was offered to Barca

Mohamed Salah’s agent has emphatically denied claims that the Liverpool star was offered to Barcelona by his representatives.

This in response to an AS report on Wednesday which claimed that Salah’s camp had met with the Blaugrana, who were considering him as an alternative to Antoine Griezmann.

“This never happened. You need better sources,” Ramy Abbas Issa wrote on Twitter, tagging AS’s official account.

Salah is currently gearing up for World Cup duty with Egypt after a sensational Premier League season with the Reds, which saw him bag 32 goals and 10 assists.

According to AS, the Merseysiders would demand more than 100 million Euros from Barca in return for the winger. Roma director of football Monchi told Sky Sport Italia that the fee for his transfer to Anfield was a maximum of 50m Euros, including bonuses.

The Spanish champions signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in January, but for the time being at least, Abbas Issa’s tweet has poured cold water over speculation that a repeat is on the cards.