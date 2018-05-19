Parma back in Serie A after three-straight promotions

Parma earned a sensational return to Italy’s top flight on Friday – just three years after being relegated to the fourth division when the club were declared bankrupt.

The once mighty side’s third successive promotion was sealed with a 2-0 win over Spezia thanks to goals from Fabio Ceravolo and Amato Ciciretti.

Promotion rivals Frosinone conceded an 89th-minute equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Foggia to hand Parma second place in Serie B.

They were promoted by courtesy of their better head-to-head record.

2015-16: Parma in Serie D.

2016-17: Parma in Serie C.

2017-18: Parma in Serie B.

2018-19: Parma in Serie A. First time a club has won three straight promotions in Italian football. pic.twitter.com/SZQqcVuKbv — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) May 18, 2018

In the 1990’s, Parma were one of Italy’s top sides, winning the UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia with teams featuring the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Lilian Thuram, Fabio Cannavaro, and Hernan Crespo.

They were relegated to Serie D after going bust in 2015.

Parma join Serie B champions Empoli, who finished 13 points clear, in gaining automatic promotion to Serie A, while Frosinone, Palermo, Venizia, Bari, Citadella and Perugia will decide third place via the play-offs.