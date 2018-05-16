Former Villa star Samuel killed in car crash

Former Aston Villa, Bolton and Esteghlal defender Jlloyd Samuel was killed in a car crash in England on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old died when his car was involved in a collision with a van after dropping his children off at school.

Samuel made 199 appearances for Villa between 1998 and 2007 before moving to Bolton.

He also spent three years with Iranian club Esteghlal, making 60 appearances and scoring four goals.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former player Jlloyd Samuel at the age of just 37 in a car accident,” a tweet from Villa said.

“Our players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect tonight [in their play-off semi-final].”

Samuel won two caps for Trinidad and Tobago.

A Facebook post from the Trinidad and Tobago FA read: “We’ve received some terrible news that former national defender and ex-Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers player Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash this morning in England.”

Cheshire Police said they were called to a serious accident involving a van and Samuel’s Range Rover at around 8am.

“Sadly the driver of the car, Jlloyd Samuel, 37, from Lymm, died at the scene,” said a statement.

“His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.”