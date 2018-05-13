Henry reveals Wenger regret

Iconic former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has revealed he regrets not asking Arsene Wenger about his feelings when he played under him.

Henry worked with Wenger at Monaco and Arsenal, enjoying a particularly successful stint at the latter. However, the former France international admitted that he was a “pain in the neck” for his manager.

“I know people will tell me ‘he has an amazing contract and this and that’. That doesn’t mean he is not a human being. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have feelings,” Henry said in a video published on Arsenal’s YouTube channel.

“I went to see him doing an interview and I asked him how he was. [He said,] ‘oh, I’m okay. We lost.’ I said ‘No, I’m not talking about the game. How are you?’

“I felt bad because as a player, I never went into his office to ask him how he was, because I didn’t care. Nobody does care. Fans and players don’t care about the well-being of a coach.”

Wenger will take charge of Arsenal for the last time when they visit Huddersfield Town on the final day of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

The 68-year-old has yet to reveal his next move after stepping down as the Gunners’ manager.