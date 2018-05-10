Sir Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

Manchester United have announced that Sir Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care at Salford Royal Hospital, as his recovery from brain surgery continues.

The former United manager will now carry on with his rehabilitation as an inpatient at the hospital, after he suffered a brain haemorrhage on Saturday.

Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient. His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery. pic.twitter.com/7AFFspsaj7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 9, 2018

A statement from United read: “Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

Earlier on Wednesday, current United boss Jose Mourinho said he would not comment on Ferguson’s condition out of respect for his family’s wishes, but added that United were “very positive” about his prospects.

Asked whether the club thought Ferguson would make a full recovery, Mourinho said: “Yeah, we are confident.”

Ferguson, 76, won a record 13 Premier League titles with United. He was last seen at Old Trafford last month when he presented outgoing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.