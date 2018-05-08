Iniesta could be on his way Down Under

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is reportedly interested in a move Down Under.

Spanish outlet Sport reported on Monday that Australia is Iniesta’s ‘preferred destination’ despite many reports linking the midfielder with a move to the Chinese Super League.

The news comes after Chinese side Chongqing Lifan, the reported favourites to secure his signature, issued a statement saying that Iniesta would not be joining them as a player.

It would suggest that the Catalan club captain is open to other options, with the J.League and A-League potential destinations.

The report adds: “The Barça captain is interested in going to a country where his family would be able to settle and with an established league that has already seen the arrival of several European players. Alessandro del Piero was one of the last big names to play in the A-League, like David Villa, who played for a few months at Melbourne City FC.”

Vissel Kobe are also said to be interested, with Iniesta having previously suggested that his next club would not play their football in Europe.

“There are things to talk about, things to finalise,” Iniesta said recently.

“The only thing I have always said is I would never compete against my club, so all scenarios that are not in Europe are possible.”

No Australian club has been linked so far with the 33-year-old, who has been at Barcelona since he was 12, winning 31 trophies during a glittering career.