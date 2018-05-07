Ribery pens new Bayern contract

FC Bayern Munchen have confirmed that experienced winger Franck Ribery has signed a new one-year contract with the Bundesliga champions.

The 35-year-old had made it clear that he was eager to stay at the Allianz Arena and has now put pen to paper on a deal that sees his spell with Bayern extended to a 12th season.

Ribery missed two months of the current campaign with to a knee injury, but came back into the first team to help the Bavarian giants clinch their sixth consecutive league title. He has made 19 top-flight appearances and scored five goals.

“We’re very pleased to be retaining Franck,” Reds sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told the club’s official website.

“This season, Franck has once again proved in the Bundesliga as well as in Champions League and the DFB-Pokal the outstanding achievements he is capable of and what a great quality he has. He is also one of our crowd-pleasers.”