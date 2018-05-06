Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes surgery after brain haemorrhage

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was forced to undergo emergency surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Several UK sources report that Ferguson, 76, was rushed to Salford Royal Hospital on Saturday to undergo the emergency operation.

A United statement said the procedure “had gone very well” but that Ferguson “needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery”.

They added that the Ferguson family had requested “privacy in this matter”.

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter. Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

Ferguson was at Old Trafford last Sunday to present Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

The Scot is considered the most successful manager in the history of British football, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups during his time at Manchester United.

Please🙏 Be strong🙏Win this one🙏 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 5, 2018

A brain hemorrhage is a type of stroke caused by an artery in the brain bursting and resulting in localized bleeding in the surrounding tissues.

How well a patient responds to a brain hemorrhage depends on the size of the hemorrhage and the amount of swelling. Some patients recover completely, others can suffer loss of brain function, or even death.