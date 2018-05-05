Gerrard appointed Rangers manager

Steven Gerrard says he’s ‘honoured to become the next manager of Rangers’ after joining the Scottish Premier League side on a four-year deal.

The Liverpool legend emerged as a candidate to take over from the sacked Graeme Murty and wasted little time in agreeing to join the club before signing a contract on Friday.

Steven Gerrard: "Winning football, I think the key is we have to win. I won't be one of those managers that goes on about a philosophy and talks and talks and talks; I think it's important to walk the walk."

The 37-year-old has just one season in coaching with the Liverpool U18s but is seen as just the man to restore Rangers to their all-conquering best.

The 54-time league champions last won the title in 2010/11 before their demotion to Scottish Third Division the following season.

It took just four seasons to return to the top-flight, where they have ended third in their past two campaigns.

Speaking upon his unveiling, the new manger said: “I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers.

“I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition.

“I can’t wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this club has achieved.”

Rangers director of football Mark Allen added: “From the moment we met with Steven to discuss this opportunity, we felt that his ambitions and desire to succeed equalled our own for the club.

“Make no mistake, Steven fully understands the demands that come with managing a club of this stature and we look forward to exciting times ahead.”

Rangers chairman Dave King said: “From the very beginning, talks have been extremely positive and we believe that Steven is the right man to drive Rangers forward.

“He was extremely impressive throughout our negotiations and we are convinced that he has the necessary knowledge and temperament to lead the club to the success we all desire.”

Gary McAllister is expected to be officially announced as Gerrard’s assistant in the coming days.