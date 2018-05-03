Boateng not considering Frankfurt future

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng insists he is not thinking about where he will play next season, despite manager Niko Kovac leaving for FC Bayern München.

The 31-year-old joined Frankfurt at the start of the 2017/18 season and still has two years left on his three-year contract with the Bundesliga club.

However, with Kovac set to take over at Die Roten it has put Boateng’s future in doubt. “We know that 90 percent of our success is down to Niko Kovac,” Boateng told the press, according to ESPN.

“I only focus on the games and not on whether I will stay here or not,” he continued.

“My eyes are on Saturday’s match [against Hamburg], and that’s the only thing I have on my mind. These are the last games [of the season], and I want to give it my all. Everything else should not be my concern.

“I am an Eintracht Frankfurt player and have two years left on my deal. Why should I focus on something else?”