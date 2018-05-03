Gerard Deulofeu sees his future away from Barca

On-loan Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu doubts whether he will return to Barcelona at the end of the campaign, despite playing a part in their title triumph.

The Spaniard rejoined Barca from Everton during the off-season and made 10 La Liga appearances before linking up with the Hornets on a six-month loan deal in the new year.

The Blaugrana reclaimed domestic honours from arch-rivals Real Madrid with four games to spare, after a 4-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Deulofeu had questioned why his name did not appear on a celebratory t-shirt, while Yerry Mina was included even though he featured just twice in the league for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

The 24-year-old was added for the version worn by the players on their open-top bus parade, and he subsequently congratulated the Catalan giants on a 25th championship crown.

But he doesn’t see himself going back to the Camp Nou when his loan expires, revealing that Watford head coach Javi Gracia wants to keep him at Vicarage Road.

“The truth is that it (the tweet) came out of my soul. When I was there, I played out of my skin, like anyone,” Deulofeu told Cadena SER.

“We are the champions. It’s clear I was only involved for part of the season, but it’s clear it’s also mine. Of course I am happy today. It’s one more title.

“Congratulations to the champions, who also includes me. It is very important that we continue like this. Congratulations to all the Catalans.

“(But) I do not think I will return to Barca. They gave me up and I wanted to go on loan. It’s clear that I do not think I’ll come back.

“The (Watford) coach wants me to stay. I have to see, go slowly and analyse it well this summer. We will see with my agent what happens. We are in a quiet moment.”