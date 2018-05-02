Report: Gerrard has agreed to join Rangers

Steven Gerrard has revealed that talks to take over at Rangers are going well with some reports suggesting that a three-year deal has been accepted.

The former Liverpool captain emerged as a surprise contender for the Scottish Premier League side despite having just one season of coaching under his belt.

The 37-year-old has been in charge of the Liverpool U18s but has now emerged as the frontrunner to take over from Rangers’ departed manager Graeme Murty.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “I have held initial talks and I have plans to pick them up in a couple of days’ time.

“I’m busy for a couple of days now and I’ll pick it up on Thursday and we’ll see if we can progress it.”

Murty had taken over at Rangers on an interim basis from Pedro Caixinha in October but was sacked this week.

But according to the Daily Star, Gerrard has ‘been offered a three-year contract and has accepted the position’.