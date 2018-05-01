Mbappe: Kante would suit PSG perfectly

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe believes the Ligue 1 champions would be a perfect fit for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Kante won the Premier League title with Leicester City in 2015/16 and again in 2016/17 at Chelsea, after joining them in the off-season, and Mbappe would love to see his French compatriot in Paris next season as they try once again to challenge for the UEFA Champions League title.

When asked which player would like to see at PSG, Mbappe told beIN Sports: “Kante, according to our needs and also the quality of the player.

“I think he’s a player that would suit our team perfectly.

“He is French, bring back a Frenchman for the attractiveness of our Championship, it would be good.

“I think all the French like N’Golo Kante, and it would be a pleasure to have him in our league.”

Kante has been a mainstay of manager Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side, making 44 appearances in all competitions this campaign.