All square between Burnley and Seagulls

Nothing could separate the sides as Burnley and Brighton played to a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Burnley penalty appeal turned down

Pope denies Knockaert

Vokes forces good save from Ryan

Match summary

Burnley came close to taking the lead 30 minutes in as Ashley Barnes tested Matthew Ryan before Shayne Duffy pulled out a good block to deny Kevin Long.

Burnley had a penalty appeal when Johann Gudmunsson’s cross hit Bruno’s hand inside the box, but the referee did not see enough in it to point to the spot.

59’ PICS: Burnley pushing here for the opening goal. 0-0 pic.twitter.com/AhzfrELbZQ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 28, 2018

Full report

Burnley caused Brighton problems early on and Barnes came close to opening the scoring when he came within inches of meeting Ashley Westwood’s low cross.

A corner in the 18th minute gave Brighton a chance to attack the Burnley goal. The cross found it’s way to Bruno who hit a first-time volley that flashed past the face of goal with no one able to get a touch on the ball.

Burnley though should have taken the lead moments later as Barnes tried to poke the ball goalward, leaving Ryan to make a desperate save before pushing the ball off the line.

Barnes had another good opportunity to score five minutes later, but this time he could only hit a poor half-volley towards the thankful goalkeeper.

The Clarets felt they should have had a penalty on the verge of half-time. Johann Gudmundsson swung in a good corner which seemed to hit Bruno on the way down, but the referee ignored the calls for a spot-kick.

Brighton almost had the perfect start to the second half as Anthony Knockaert found himself with space inside Burnley’s box. The winger looked for the onrushing Leonardo Ulloa but reeled up in frustration as he overhit his pass.

Knockaert tried to make up for his mistake two minutes later as he sent a low driving shot towards the goal, but Nick Pope got down well to make the save.

Sam Vokes was introduced into the fold after Chris Wood hobbled off with injury and the Welsh international almost had the perfect opening. Gudmunsson’s free-kick was chested down by James Tardowski before falling to Vokes, who forced a good save from Ryan.

A late Brighton corner found its way towards substitute Glen Murray, who slipped over the ball and deflect it towards Knockaert who could only blaze an effort well over the crossbar.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a point as Burnley looked to have all but sealed their place in the Europa League next season while Brighton secured a valuable point in their race to survive relegation.