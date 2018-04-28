Podolski dreams of third Köln spell

Former German international Lukas Podolski has revealed on social media that he is hoping for a third spell as a player at 1. FC Köln.

BILD had quoted Podolski as saying: “I will return to Köln in a shirt or in another position.”

Following publication of the article, Podolski took to social media to clarify the specifics of his dream return, claiming that he wants to be on the field of play.

“BILD mustn’t have heard right,” he tweeted in German. “It remains my dream to wear the Cologne shirt again.”

Köln look set to drop out out of the top flight, but Jonas Hector and Timo Horn nevertheless recently signed contract extensions and removed release clauses, which they could have activated after relegation.

“In my experience, I can only say that the fans are unique,” BILD quoted Podolski as saying about their decision. “In no other city do you get that affection in the street, in training, in the stadium.”

The 32-year-old has represented FC Bayern München, Arsenal and Inter Milan in an illustrious playing career. He currently plays in Japan for Vissel Kobe.

In his two previous spells at Köln, he scored 79 goals in 169 Bundesliga appearances.