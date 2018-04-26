Van Gaal hints at return to management

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has hinted he may make a return to management for the upcoming 2018/19 season.

The ex-Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona, AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands, FC Bayern München and United boss has not been in the game since being sacked by the Red Devils in 2016.

Following his exit from Old Trafford, the Dutchman said he would only consider a return to football should he be offered a deal from a major team in world football.

Nonetheless, it appears he is a candidate for a top job as the 66-year-old said he was offered a position at an unnamed side.

Speaking on television to Ziggo Sport on Wednesday, he said: “I still get a lot of offers. I have now received an offer that I actually can not refuse.

“But if I do not have a club in July, August, you can assume that I’m retired.”

Speculation has it that Chelsea and Arsenal may be his next destination with Arsene Wenger having stepped down, and Antonio Conte reportedly set to leave. However, nothing has as yet been confirmed and even a return to troubled Ajax could be possible.