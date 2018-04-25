Liverpool rewrites history in win over AS Roma

Liverpool were utterly dominant against AS Roma in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League match-up at Anfield.

After a tense start to the match, the Reds finally got things going with Mohamed Salah scoring the game’s first goal.

He would double his tally before Sadio Mane increased the lead to 3-0. Roberto Firmino would continue to add to the lead with a brace before a collapse saw AS Roma bounce back in the final 10 minutes of the match-up.

It would end 5-2 after the first leg, with Liverpool holding the advantage which Roma can overturn with a repeat of their quarterfinal performance against Barcelona.

However, the thrilling first-leg battle rewrote some of the history of the famed European competition and here are notable ones.

Second team to score five goals

The early romp by Liverpool was exciting to see, and many were quick to look at the history books to see the last time another team scored as many goals in the semi-final stage of the competition.

Liverpool now join Dutch side Ajax as the only two teams to ever record the feat, with the Eredivisie side doing the same back in 1995 against Bayern Munich.

Most joint goals scored in a semi-final

Outside of the Reds scoring five past Roma, the first leg matchup is now also tied with the 1995 match-up between Ajax and Munich with the most number of combined goals in a semi-final.

The seven-goal tally back in 1995 was enough for Ajax to book a seat in the final to face AC Milan. The Dutch squad would eventually beat the Italian club 1-0 to be crowned as champions of Europe.

Prolific Liverpool attack

Jurgen Klopp has transformed the Reds into an impressive attacking squad and it has certainly been on display in the UEFA Champions League. They have been deadly in front of goal and their three main attacking options have delivered when needed.

After the first-leg of their clash, the Reds now hold the record as having the only team with three players scoring eight or more goals in the competition in a single season.

Salah and Firmino are tied with 10 goals each, while Sane already has eight credited to his name.

Consequently, Salah and Firmino hold the Liverpool record by scoring the most Champions League goals in a single campaign.

Incredible Salah

Outside of his European accolades already stated above, the Egyptian phenom is now tied with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in scoring in his last five Champions League starts. With potentially two games remaining for Salah to play, he is likely to eclipse Captain Fantastic at the end of the campaign.

Already at 43 goals in all competitions, Salah is the top goal-scorer across the top five European leagues this season. These are England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

Consistent Bobby

While Salah has been an unstoppable force, Firmino has shown his worth wearing the number nine for Liverpool as he has delivered consistently throughout the Champions League.

He currently ranks second behind Cristiano Ronaldo (18) in being directly involved in goals this season. Firmino has 16 with 10 goals and six assists in the competition.

A veteran presence in Milner

James Milner has been a steady presence since arriving at Anfield. At 32 years old, he has reinvented his game to command the midfield and be the perfect Swiss Army knife for Klopp when he lacks personnel in the defence.

The Englishman has performed well in Europe, as he now holds the record with nine assists in the Champions League. He broke the record set by Wayne Rooney (2013-14) and Neymar (2016-17), each having eight assists in a single campaign.