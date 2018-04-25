Leeds United announce Myanmar tour

Leeds United have announced they will visit Myanmar on a post-season tour next month.

The Championship side will play two games, facing off against a League all-stars team on May 9 and against the Myanmar national team two days later.

Leeds staff and players will also conduct a series of football clinics with Myanmar Football Federation academies in Yangon and Mandalay as well as visiting cultural sites including Shwedagon and Maha Myat Muni Pagodas, the club said in a statement.

🇲🇲 | Leeds United are delighted to announce the #AYABankTour18, featuring two friendly matches in Myanmar More info ➡️ https://t.co/lmCtLZrk2X pic.twitter.com/FTQRJGYqp7 — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 24, 2018

Leeds’ Italian owner Andrea Radrizzani has business interests in Asia and is the owner of sports content provider Eleven Sports.

The tour is being sponsored by a local bank.

Commenting on the tour as it was announced in Yangon, Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear said: “Myanmar is one of the fastest-growing nations in southeast Asia and is passionate about English football.”

“They have ambitious goals for grassroots and elite football development that we’re delighted to be able to support. This tour gives us an opportunity to meet new fans who will hopefully support our journey back to the Premier League.”