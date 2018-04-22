Football

Etheridge, Cardiff get crucial win over Nottingham – Twitter reacts

Neil Etheridge’s club Cardiff City FC maintained its final push for automatic promotion to the Premier League after a crucial 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest.

Sean Morrison’s 35th minute header and Aron Gunnarsson’s 75th minute strike cancelled Nottingham midfielder Liam Bridcutt’s 50th minute short-range stab.

Filipino goalkeeper Neil Etheridge had notable saves in the 23rd and 39th minutes of the game, which helped the Bluebirds frustrate Forest.

The win puts Cardiff City in second place in the Championship standing which, with only three games left, turned out to be a massive result.

Here are some tweets on the match:

Before the game…

Cardiff fans having a field day…

How fans reacted when Gunnarsson scored the go-ahead goal…

A tweet during some tense moments as Nottingham threatened to equalise…

Fans’ reactions after the win…

Cardiff players with their reactions after the game…

Finally The Azkals’ Neil Etheridge tweeted tipping his hat to the Cardiff City faithfuls for the show of support.

Cardiff will next visit Derby on Wednesday, 25 April at 2:45AM (Manila time).

