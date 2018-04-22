Etheridge, Cardiff get crucial win over Nottingham – Twitter reacts

Neil Etheridge’s club Cardiff City FC maintained its final push for automatic promotion to the Premier League after a crucial 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest.

Sean Morrison’s 35th minute header and Aron Gunnarsson’s 75th minute strike cancelled Nottingham midfielder Liam Bridcutt’s 50th minute short-range stab.

Filipino goalkeeper Neil Etheridge had notable saves in the 23rd and 39th minutes of the game, which helped the Bluebirds frustrate Forest.

23 – Excellent save from @Neil38Etheridge to deny Bridcutt. (0-0) Matchday Live 👉 https://t.co/nMrsabSh78#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) April 21, 2018

The win puts Cardiff City in second place in the Championship standing which, with only three games left, turned out to be a massive result.

Here are some tweets on the match:

Before the game…

Games don’t get much bigger than tonight for @CardiffCityFC. The whole world seems to want them to fail. Time to prove how good we are!!!! #CityAsOne #BlueBirds 💙⚽️💙 — Andy Campbell (@andycampbell32) April 21, 2018

Cardiff fans having a field day…

How fans reacted when Gunnarsson scored the go-ahead goal…

A tweet during some tense moments as Nottingham threatened to equalise…

Fans’ reactions after the win…

What an amazing game at the Cardiff City Stadium. Deep joy in my heart at seeing my daughter go more nuts than me at the final whistle. Fantastic night. #Bluebirds pic.twitter.com/NJjsZVhdCh — Ibrahim Banks (@TheShowOff85) April 21, 2018

You beautiful Bluebirds. Wonderful. Sean Morrison and @ronnimall were huge, gigantic figures. So proud of our City tonight. Full of determination and spirit @CardiffCityFC #CityAsOne #CCFC #Bluebirds — Jason Mohammad (@jasonmohammad) April 21, 2018

Cardiff players with their reactions after the game…

Big win tonight was great to get back out there! Rest up now ready for Tuesday ⚽️🔵 #Bluebirds — Joe Ralls (@Joe_Ralls) April 21, 2018

Important 3 points again! Big 3 games left 💪🏼 focus let’s go! 🔵 — Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) April 21, 2018

Great win! Not the prettiest but we dug deep, now onto the next one 💙 #CityAsOne — Nathaniel Mendez-laing (@mendezlaing19) April 21, 2018

Not the prettiest tonight. But that was pure graft from the lads. And real character. Big game on Tuesday. #CityAsOne — Greg Halford (@GregHalford15) April 21, 2018

Finally The Azkals’ Neil Etheridge tweeted tipping his hat to the Cardiff City faithfuls for the show of support.

Cardiff will next visit Derby on Wednesday, 25 April at 2:45AM (Manila time).