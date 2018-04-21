Allardyce open to Lookman transfer

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has suggested he would be open to an offer for Ademola Lookman, with RB Leipzig keen on keeping their loanee.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick revealed the club’s interest in a permanent transfer for the 20-year-old, who has impressed since joining them on a six-month loan roughly midway through the season.

“It depends what we think as a board of directors and as a football department,” Allardyce was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“Where are we going to go if we let him go?

“What are we going to do with the money that we’re going to accumulate from him?

“How much money are they going to offer?

“Everybody has a price, so if the price goes to where we think we should accept it, then I would recommend it — but if the price doesn’t get anywhere near then we’ll have him back here and see how he goes on next season.”