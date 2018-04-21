Klopp denies contact with Bayern

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that FC Bayern München did not speak to him before appointing Niko Kovac as Jupp Heynckes’ successor.

The Liverpool boss was linked with a move to the Bavarian club, but according to him, it would have been “complicated”.

Klopp previously managed Borussia Dortmund with great distinction, breaking Bayern’s Bundesliga dominance by winning two league titles.

“I’ve never had an exit clause in one of my contracts,” Klopp told Sky Sports Germany.

“If Bayern had really been interested, no matter what I would have done, this would have been a complicated move.

“I have a contract for four more years in Liverpool and the club are happy with me. That’s why it makes total sense that they (Bayern) didn’t try.”