Naldo delighted with Revierderby win

FC Schalke 04 defender Naldo was beaming after scoring in the 2-0 win over local rivals Borussia Dortmund at the Veltins-Arena on Sunday.

Yevhen Konoplyanka opened the scoring for Domenico Tedesco's side in the 50th minute and Naldo produced a powerful free-kick late in the Revierderby to secure a first victory over Dortmund since 2014.

"I'm absolutely delighted; I feel like a child again," the Brazilian told the official Bundesliga website.

"I'm particularly pleased for the fans. We know what this win means for everyone connected to Schalke, and we know what the fans demand in a derby.

"They want to see us fight on the field. We did that and Dortmund hardly had a chance. The team did outstandingly, every last player, and we were switched on for almost the entire 90 minutes."

When asked about Tedesco, who celebrated with the home supporters after the win, Naldo was full of praise, adding: "The fans know just how important the coach is. From the day he arrived, we all had the feeling that he was a perfect fit for Schalke.

"Usually he's not the sort of character to celebrate wildly in public, but a first win in the derby since 2014 is a good enough reason. We were deserved winners, and the coach was a big part of that. The fans value that."